St Teresa Convent students visit school for visually impaired students

Students of Class VI of St Teresa Convent School, Panchkula, undertook a meaningful visit to a school for visually impaired students, getting an enriching opportunity to learn about empathy, inclusion and resilience. Through warm interactions and engaging activities, the students gained a deeper understanding of the experiences, abilities and aspirations of visually impaired children. The visit sensitised the students to the importance of compassion, kindness, equality and respect for all. It was an enriching experience that inspired the young learners to embrace diversity and carry the values of empathy and humanity beyond the classroom.

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