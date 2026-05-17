St Teresa kids karate champs

Students of St Teresa Convent School, Panchkula, brought laurels to the school at the 23rd Uttarakhand State Karate Championship 2026 in Dehradun. Aaradhya Sharma of Class VII won a silver medal in the sub junior +55 kg category, while Aveer Sharma of Class I secured a gold medal in Kumite and a bronze medal in Kata in the sub junior category. The school management congratulated both young achievers on their commendable performance and wished them continued success in future competitions.

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