St Teresa school choir wins district-level competition

Students of St Teresa Convent School, Sector 25, Panchkula, secured first position in the district-level Bharat Vikas Parishad (Haryana) Prant Stariya Samuhgaan Pratiyogita. The talented choir subsequently represented the district at the state-level competition, impressing the judges and audience with their renditions of the Hindi song “Kabhi Na Rok Sake” and the Sanskrit song “Manasa Satatam Smaraniyam”. The team comprised Deeksha, Jiya and Aardhya of Class IX; Milan, Jivika and Sajal of Class VIII; Shriyanshi of Class VII; and Anureet Kaur of Class VI. The school management, staff and parents congratulated the students on their achievement, applauding their musical talent, teamwork and dedication.

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