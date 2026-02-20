DT
Home / The School Tribune / St Teresa school organise Mata Pita Poojan Ceremony

St Teresa school organise Mata Pita Poojan Ceremony

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:30 AM Feb 20, 2026 IST
St Teresa Convent School, Panchkula, organised a Mata Pita Poojan Ceremony for classes V to IX, highlighting the timeless tradition of honouring parents. The event began with a soulful prayer, setting a serene and devotional atmosphere. Students applied tilak, offered flowers and touched the feet of their parents, expressing deep gratitude, love and reverence. Director-Principal Isha Chopra addressed the students, emphasising the importance of parental blessings, values and cultural roots. The ceremony concluded with the rendition of the national anthem, filling the environment with pride, harmony and respect.

