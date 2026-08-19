St Teresa School students shine in Haryana Games

St Teresa Convent School, Sector 25, Panchkula, celebrated the remarkable achievements of its students in the Haryana School Games. The U-19 girls’ handball team won the silver medal and qualified for the state-level games. Navya of Class VII secured bronze in U-17 girls’ boxing, while Navdeep Saini of Class X won silver in U-17 shooting and earned state-level selection. Aarav secured fourth position. The management and Principal congratulated the students and coaches for their dedication and wished them continued success.

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