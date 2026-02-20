A vibrant and engaging special assembly was organised by the Montessori Wing of St Teresa Convent School, Panchkula, showcasing the creativity, confidence, and learning milestones of young learners from M1 and M2. The programme unfolded through a series of delightful performances reflecting early-year learning through music, expression, and thematic activities. The assembly commenced with a welcome song, creating a warm and cheerful atmosphere. This was followed by expressive presentations by the little ones, including story, thoughts, concepts, colours, and shapes — each segment highlighting their understanding of foundational ideas. The little tots won hearts with the charming Butterfly Play and the lively Honey Bee Play. The participants also added an informative dimension with their presentations on Our India (national symbols, Prime Minister, etc), Monuments, and Scientists. A standout moment was the enchanting segment titled Magical Fancy Helpers, presented by the tiny tots, which delighted everyone present. The combined Title Distribution for M1–M2 recognised the young performers for their enthusiasm and active participation. An energetic dance performance added vibrancy to the event and filled the atmosphere with joy and applause. To conclude the morning, Sonia delivered a gracious vote of thanks, expressing heartfelt gratitude to the children, teachers, and parents for their encouragement and support.

