St. Thomas Convent School, Kurukshetra

Kurukshetra Director General, Haryana Police Housing Corporation, Dr. RC Mishra said that schools should fulfill the goal of making children good citizens by imparting good education and values. “The children studying in these schools are the future of the country. That's why everyone needs to work with a social and moral responsibility to make this future better”, he said. He was speaking at the inaugural session of the two-day anniversary programme of St. Thomas Convent School at Kurukshetra University Auditorium. Earlier, the DGP, Chairman Haryana Dairy Development Board Dharamveer Mirzapur, Hony General Secretary Haryana State Child Welfare Council Ranjita Mehta, M.D Anjalee Marwah, Principal Aarti Suri and Co-ordinator Rajni inaugurated the session by lighting the traditional lamp. Children presented a mesmerising cultural programme on the occasion. Speaking on the occasion, school's Managing Director Anjalee Marwah said it was a memorable day for students of the school.