Home / The School Tribune / St Thomas’ School hosts SLC

St Thomas’ School hosts SLC

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:00 AM Nov 19, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
St Thomas’ School, Shimla, hosted a vibrant and inspiring showcase of student excellence through its student-led conference (SLC) for Classes Nursery to VIII and the Annual Exhibition for classes IX to XII. The school was honoured to welcome its chief guest, Deepika Chauhan, St Mary's School, Shimla, Principal and a distinguished school alumna. The programme commenced with a warm welcome address, followed by the ceremonial lighting of the lamp. The student-led conference offered a platform for young learners to confidently present their learning journeys, demonstrating strong communication skills, conceptual clarity and self-reflection. The annual exhibition showcased the creativity and talent of senior students across diverse disciplines such as art, craft, science, robotics, business studies, mathematics, legal studies and social studies. The chief guest, accompanied by Principal Vidhupriya Chakravarty and Vice-Principal Sharon Nanda, visited the various exhibits and appreciated the innovation, imagination and hard work reflected in the students' presentations.

