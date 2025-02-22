DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / The School Tribune / St Thomas School, Kurukshetra

St Thomas School, Kurukshetra

Former minister Subhash Sudha, chief guest at a function of the school, honoured the talented students for their commendable performance in the annual sports and cultural activities by giving them certificates of appreciation. In this annual celebration programme, students of...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Feb 22, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Former minister Subhash Sudha, chief guest at a function of the school, honoured the talented students for their commendable performance in the annual sports and cultural activities by giving them certificates of appreciation. In this annual celebration programme, students of KG, Nursery as well as other classes astonished everyone by presenting Haryanvi dance, Rajasthani dance, gidda, bhangra and other cultural performances. Students also presented patriotic songs and dramas. These students transformed the stage of Multi Art Culture Centre into a ‘Maha Kumbh’ of culture by giving cultural performances for more than two hours. Earlier, former minister Subhash Sudha, District Social Welfare Officer Surjit Kaur, MD of St Thomas Convent School Anjalee Marwah, MD Sandeep Marwah, Kartikeya Marwah, School Coordinator Rajni, Sukhwinder Bindra and Pankaj Arora formally inaugurated the annual celebrations of different phases of the school.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper