St Thomas School, Kurukshetra

Former minister Subhash Sudha, chief guest at a function of the school, honoured the talented students for their commendable performance in the annual sports and cultural activities by giving them certificates of appreciation. In this annual celebration programme, students of KG, Nursery as well as other classes astonished everyone by presenting Haryanvi dance, Rajasthani dance, gidda, bhangra and other cultural performances. Students also presented patriotic songs and dramas. These students transformed the stage of Multi Art Culture Centre into a ‘Maha Kumbh’ of culture by giving cultural performances for more than two hours. Earlier, former minister Subhash Sudha, District Social Welfare Officer Surjit Kaur, MD of St Thomas Convent School Anjalee Marwah, MD Sandeep Marwah, Kartikeya Marwah, School Coordinator Rajni, Sukhwinder Bindra and Pankaj Arora formally inaugurated the annual celebrations of different phases of the school.