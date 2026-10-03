St Thomas School, Shimla

The school celebrated its Junior Annual Appreciation Day. The vibrant event witnessed active participation from young learners ranging from Nursery to Class V. The celebrations commenced with the traditional lighting of the lamp by Principal Sharon Nanda, and Manager Vidhupriya Chakravarty, alongside chief guest Anushi Sharma, actress and director of the Himachal film ‘Khoonta’ and special guest Mukesh Modi, producer of the movie. Sharon Nanda welcomed the guests and parents and presented the school’s annual report, highlighting the students’ achievements in sports, academics and other co-curricular activities. The event featured a diverse line-up of performances, including a welcome speech, welcome song, musical play and song presentations. A major highlight of the Junior Appreciation Day was the play titled ‘Guardian of the Forest’, which completely captivated the audience. Through their performance, the children promoted environmental and natural conservation, beautifully delivering powerful messages about respecting nature, forgiveness and fostering friendship with the environment. In her address, the chief guest commended the school for providing students with a stage from an early age, noting that such platforms help build self-confidence and nurture artistic appreciation. The memorable event successfully concluded with a prize distribution ceremony, where students were honoured and felicitated for their exceptional performances and efforts throughout the year.

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