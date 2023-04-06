St Thomas' School, Shimla

Under the banner of Sahodaya School, Shimla, a G20 an awareness campaign was organised by the school. Students of Classes VI to XII witnessed the G20 awareness campaign. A special assembly was conducted by the students of Classes IX to XII. The main motive of the activity was to create awareness about G20 among students, its purposes and also about the countries who were part of the G20 Summit. In the awareness campaign, the students of the school were given information about G20 and also explained in detail about its unique logo and the connect of the logo with the values of Indian culture. School Principal Vidhupriya Chakravarty addressing the students said, "we are very proud that our country has got the chance to preside over the G20 this year. During the G20 meetings, India will also get the golden opportunity of presenting its culture, civilisation, development activities and Indian philosophy on the global platform."
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Hindenburg-Adani row: Supreme Court panel will be more useful, effective than JPC, says Sharad Pawar
On Friday, Pawar came out in support of Adani Group and crit...
Rs 3,250 crore loan fraud: CBI files chargesheet against ex-ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar, husband, Videocon founder Dhoot
The agency arrested the Kochhars and Dhoot in December last ...
IPL 'betting racket': ED arrests 'bookie' Anil Jaisinghani in money-laundering case
Jaisinghani and his daughter were recently arrested by Mumba...
President Droupadi Murmu takes maiden sortie in Sukhoi-30 fighter jet in Assam’s Tezpur
Group Captain Naveen Kumar Tiwari flew her in a Sukhoi-30 MK...
No threats detected after reports of active shooter on University of Oklahoma campus
The school in a tweet urged people to 'Avoid South Oval area...