St Thomas' School, Shimla

Under the banner of Sahodaya School, Shimla, a G20 an awareness campaign was organised by the school. Students of Classes VI to XII witnessed the G20 awareness campaign. A special assembly was conducted by the students of Classes IX to XII. The main motive of the activity was to create awareness about G20 among students, its purposes and also about the countries who were part of the G20 Summit. In the awareness campaign, the students of the school were given information about G20 and also explained in detail about its unique logo and the connect of the logo with the values of Indian culture. School Principal Vidhupriya Chakravarty addressing the students said, "we are very proud that our country has got the chance to preside over the G20 this year. During the G20 meetings, India will also get the golden opportunity of presenting its culture, civilisation, development activities and Indian philosophy on the global platform."