St Thomas' School, Shimla

An event was organised at the school to start a startup website in association with Shayata. The main objective of the event was to promote and guide the new startups started by the students of the school. On the occasion, the startups were explained in detail. Professor Arvind Kumar Bhatt, Dean Planning Teachers' matters, Himachal Pradesh University, was the chief guest of the programme. Apart from these, Guest of Honour Dr Meenakshi Faith Paul, Principal, Evening College, Shimla, and Rev Sohan Lal, Vice-Chairman of St Thomas' School, were also present at the event. The chief guest was welcomed by Vidhupriya Chakravarty, Principal of the school. On the occasion, Arvind Kumar Bhatt launched the website named 'Him Drona' of Shayan Abdul Jishan. The Shayata Foundation also announced 20,000 new jobs opportunity in future. The new startups started by the school are Protectify: A device that can detect a car accident, with the help of this device, the police and ambulance can be informed about the accident immediately). Tushitya -Tech: Automatic turning on of vehicle lights by measuring the density of darkness and increase and decrease according to darkness and it will be installed in normal or budgeted vehicles. Flow-Forge: Detecting and repairing leakages in underground pipes with the help of technology and Aruzo Grocery: Delivering goods to people's homes with the help of drone in collaboration with Shayata.