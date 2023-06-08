St Thomas School, Shimla

A Heritage Walk was organised by the Yuva Tourism Club of the school. More than 40 club members participated in the heritage walk under the chairmanship of youth tourism club coordinator teachers Surender Sharma and Tarun Sharma. The objective was to acquaint the club members with the heritage buildings and routes of Shimla. Members of Yuva Tourism Club started the Heritage Walk from scandal point and concluded at the Indian Institute of Advanced Study, Shimla. The club members tried to convey the message of environmental protection and ill-effects of plastic by lifting plastic bottles and also took an oath to conserve natural resources. Student head Anshika, Treasurer Harsh, Club's executive members Shiva, Arukshita, Sneha, Ratul, Nirmaya, Parineeta and other members participated in the walk.