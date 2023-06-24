St Thomas School, Shimla

Him Drona was launched by Shayan, a student, at the school. State Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla was the chief guest on the occasion. Reverend Sohanlal, Vice-Chairperson of the Diocese of the school, Meenakshi faith Paul, headmistress of the evening school, and members of the management were present as guests. An e-commerce app was also launched during the event. Lieutenant Governor Shiv Pratap in his address said, "With the right mindset and potential, youths can contribute to the development of a nation and take it forward."