St Thomas School, Shimla

The Youth Tourism Club of the school, through the Union Department of Tourism, organised a ‘Unity Run’ from the Deputy Commissioner’s office to the Vidhan Sabha premises around the school on National Integration Day. The programme was presided over by Principal of the school Vidhupriya Chakraborty. The event was attended by 40 participants including members of the Youth Tourism Clubs. State Assistant Tourism Manager Sushmitra Angolkar, Coordinator of the Youth Tourism Club, teacher Surender Sharma and Shalig Sharma were also present in the programme. The pledge of unity and integrity of the country was also taken by all participants. At the end of the programme, all participants had refreshments.

