St Thomas School, Shimla

A school lead conference was organised by the pre-primary students of the school. Students of nursery, kindergarten, SKG classes participated. In this conference, parents participated and related presentations were showcased by the students of different classes. The main objective of this conference was to instill confidence among the students and to strengthen their speaking skills and vocabulary. Principal Vidhupriya Chakraborty, was the chief guest at the event. In his address, he said events like lead conferences are beneficial and enlightening for the children. He boosted the morale of the students and encouraged them to participate in such activities in future as well.

#Shimla