St Thomas’ School, Shimla

The school is celebrating its centenary as an established institution this year. The grand centenary celebration was organised on May 24 on the school premises. On May 25, a prayer meeting was held at Christ Church in Shimla. The event was attended by Chairman of St. Thomas’ School and head of the Diocese of Amritsar (CNI) and Bishop Most Reverend Dr Pradeep Kumar Samantaroy, Principal of the school Vidhupriya Chakravarty, principals of other schools from the diocese, other dignitaries associated with the diocese, all teachers, other staff, and students of the school. Hymns, prayers, and readings were presented during the prayer meeting at Christ Church. The school’s centenary song was released on the occasion.

