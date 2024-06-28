St Thomas’ School, Shimla

A play, titled ‘Popcorn’ was staged at the school by Sankalp Rangmandal, Shimla, in association with the Department of Language and Culture, Himachal Pradesh. ‘Popcorn’, a solo play, was directed by Kedar Thakur. Anil Sharma was the protagonist of the play. The play forces the audience to think that people of today are only concerned about materialistic gains but no one has the time to think about becoming a good human being. From the popcorn seller’s eyes, the theatre lovers witnessed the reality of our society. This play starts with a performance at the railway station, in which the hero of the play is the popcorn seller. The whole play revolves around the popcorn seller and the way he has seen various aspects of society. He raises questions about the existing evils and the reasons for their prevalence. School Principal Vidhupriya Chakravarty said such plays give a social message and today’s youth should learn from it. She said such social plays will be organised in the school in future too.

