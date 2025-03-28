DT
PT
Home / The School Tribune / St Thomas School, Shimla

St Thomas School, Shimla

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Mar 28, 2025 IST
An awareness programme was organised on World Water Day at the school. The special programme on World Water Day was organised by the Youth Tourism Club of the school through the Nehru Yuva Kendra, Shimla, Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, at the school. Awareness activities were organised to make the young students aware of water conservation. Vice-Principal of the school Sharon Nanda called upon the young students to make water conservation a part of their daily routine.

