St Thomas’ School, Shimla

Students of both secondary and senior secondary of the school performed exceeding well in their CBSE board exams. Six students of the Arts Department of senior secondary scored 100 marks in Mass Media Studies and five students scored 100 marks in painting. The result of Class X was also outstanding. In Class XII (Science), Pradyun Dharma (93.6%) got the first position, Aadit (86%) second, and Pritika Sharma (83.2%) third. In Class XII (Commerce), Jatin Thakur (88.2%) got the first position, Gautam Gharu (83%) second, and Abhay (81%) third. In Class XII (Arts), Shivani Thakur (92%) got the first position, Harshit Thakur (90.4%) second, and Devesh Rana (88%) third. In Class X, Nitesh Naga bagged the first position, Daksh Chauhan second, and Devanshi Hemta third. Principal Vidhupriya Chakravarty applauded the teachers and students for the overall excellent result of the school.
- States
- Punjab
- Haryana
- Himachal Pradesh
- Jammu & Kashmir
- Uttarakhand
- Uttar Pradesh
- Rajasthan
- Madhya Pradesh
- Chhattisgarh
- Classifieds
- Grooms Wanted
- property for sale
- Situation Vacant
- Tolet
- Education
- Other Classifieds
- Remembering B N Goswamy
- Reach us
- The Tribune Epaper
- The Tribune App - Android
- The Tribune App - iOS
- Punjabi Tribune online
- Punjabi Tribune Epaper
- Punjabi Tribune App - Android
- Punjabi Tribune App - iOS
- Dainik Tribune online
- Dainik Tribune Epaper
- Dainik Tribune App - Android
- Dainik Tribune App - ios
- Subscribe Print Edition
- Contact Us
- About Us
- Code of Ethics
- Advertise with usClassifieds
- Quick Links
- Home
- India
- World
- Sport
- Business
- Features
- Diaspora
- Coronavirus
- Trending
- Latest News
- states
- Punjab
- Haryana
- Himachal
- J & K
- Uttarakhand
- Uttar Pradesh
- Rajasthan
- Madhya Pradesh
- Chhattisgarh
- Cities
- Amritsar
- Bathinda
- Chandigarh
- Delhi
- Jalandhar
- Ludhiana
- Patiala
- Shaharnama
- Opinion
- Editorials
- Comment
- Musings
- Letters to the Editor
- Tribune Defence
- Life
- Lifestyle
- Entertainment
- Movie Reviews
- Pollywood
- Arts
- Book Reviews
- Photo Gallery
- Move Ahead
- Jobs & Careers
- Health
- Schools
- Technology
- Code of Ethics
- Partner Exclusives
- Games
- Classified
- Brides wanted
- Grooms Wanted
- Property For Sale
- Situation Vacant
- Tolet
- Education
- other Classifieds
- Book Classifieds
- Remembering B N Goswamy
- Reach US
- About us
- Contact Us
- Subscribe Print Edition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement