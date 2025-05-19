St Thomas’ School, Shimla

Students of both secondary and senior secondary of the school performed exceeding well in their CBSE board exams. Six students of the Arts Department of senior secondary scored 100 marks in Mass Media Studies and five students scored 100 marks in painting. The result of Class X was also outstanding. In Class XII (Science), Pradyun Dharma (93.6%) got the first position, Aadit (86%) second, and Pritika Sharma (83.2%) third. In Class XII (Commerce), Jatin Thakur (88.2%) got the first position, Gautam Gharu (83%) second, and Abhay (81%) third. In Class XII (Arts), Shivani Thakur (92%) got the first position, Harshit Thakur (90.4%) second, and Devesh Rana (88%) third. In Class X, Nitesh Naga bagged the first position, Daksh Chauhan second, and Devanshi Hemta third. Principal Vidhupriya Chakravarty applauded the teachers and students for the overall excellent result of the school.

