DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / The School Tribune / St Thomas’ School, Shimla

St Thomas’ School, Shimla

CBSE result
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM May 19, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Students of both secondary and senior secondary of the school performed exceeding well in their CBSE board exams. Six students of the Arts Department of senior secondary scored 100 marks in Mass Media Studies and five students scored 100 marks in painting. The result of Class X was also outstanding. In Class XII (Science), Pradyun Dharma (93.6%) got the first position, Aadit (86%) second, and Pritika Sharma (83.2%) third. In Class XII (Commerce), Jatin Thakur (88.2%) got the first position, Gautam Gharu (83%) second, and Abhay (81%) third. In Class XII (Arts), Shivani Thakur (92%) got the first position, Harshit Thakur (90.4%) second, and Devesh Rana (88%) third. In Class X, Nitesh Naga bagged the first position, Daksh Chauhan second, and Devanshi Hemta third. Principal Vidhupriya Chakravarty applauded the teachers and students for the overall excellent result of the school.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper