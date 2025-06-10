St Thomas’ School, Shimla, presents ‘Nav Nabh Nirman’ light and sound show

In a spectacular tribute to a century of excellence in education, the school presented a grand ‘Nav Nabh Nirman’ light and sound show on the school premises. The event was held to culminate the celebration of 100 glorious years of the institution’s journey. The chief guest for the evening was Speaker of Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Kuldeep Singh Pathania, while Rt Rev Manoj Charan, Chairperson, St Thomas’ School, Shimla, and Bishop of the Diocese of Amritsar, Church of North India (CNI), was the special guest. The mesmerising show artistically and creatively portrayed the historic transformation of St Thomas from a Native Church into one of the region’s premier educational institutions. The narration beautifully highlighted the school’s founding by noted educationist Helen Jerwood, and traced its journey through the decades — from a parish primary school in 1912 to a CBSE-affiliated co-educational institution in the present day. Addressing the gathering, Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania praised the school’s enduring legacy and the values it instils in its students. He commended the innovative presentation of history through light and sound, and noted the vital role such institutions play in shaping responsible citizens. Principal Vidhupriya Chakravarty extended heartfelt gratitude to all dignitaries and guests. She emphasised that the school’s centenary is not just a celebration of its past but a renewed commitment to the future. “St Thomas’ School has always embraced inclusivity and holistic education, and we are proud to soar towards greater heights,” she said. Over 100 dignitaries from the CNI’s Diocese of Amritsar and heads of various institutions were present at the event. The show was scripted and directed by Nandini Banerjee and Light and Sound by Sudho Banerjee well known theatre personalities. It was produced by St Thomas’ School.

