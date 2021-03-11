St Thomus Convent School, Kurukshetra

Students of the Kindergarten section held special celebrations to mark the Mother’s Day. A talent show was organised on the occasion. School Managing Director Anjalee Marwaha conveyed her good wishes on the occasion and laid stress on the significance of showing obedience and respect towards mothers.
