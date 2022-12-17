St. Thomus Convent School , Kurukshetra

Arjuna Awardee and International hockey player Jasjeet Kaur inaugurated the Annual Sports Meet of the school and felicitated the winners. Managing Director Anjali Marwaha honoured the Chief Guest. The closing ceremony of the 3-day sports meet was marked by a “Flag off” ceremony. The programme included a mesmerising dance performance on Ganesh Vandana and welcome of the guests. Students of the school enthralled everyone by presenting excellent colourful programes. As many as 1,700 students participated in various competitions, including lemon race, educational race, hurdles. Appreciating the enthusiasm of students Jasjeet Kaur said that seeing the enthusiasm of the players, it was clear that the future of the country is bright.