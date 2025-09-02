St Vivekanand alumnus visits school

The school had a proud and memorable moment as distinguished alumnus Mr Abhilaksh Joshi, HPS, currently serving as ACP, Gurugram (West), visited the school along with his mother, Sudesh Joshi, a former staff member. They were welcomed by the school fraternity. During his visit, Mr Joshi revisited his former classrooms, the library and other school areas, fondly reminiscing about his student days. He was presented with a memento of honour, an award due to him following his selection in 2019. Joshi described it as "one of the most cherished honours I have ever received." Adding to the school's accomplishments, Gurnoor Chaudhary of Class VIII cleared the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Entrance Examination. Gurnoor expressed gratitude to his teachers for their discipline, guidance and support throughout his schooling journey.

Advertisement