DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / St Vivekanand alumnus visits school

St Vivekanand alumnus visits school

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:00 AM Sep 02, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The school had a proud and memorable moment as distinguished alumnus Mr Abhilaksh Joshi, HPS, currently serving as ACP, Gurugram (West), visited the school along with his mother, Sudesh Joshi, a former staff member. They were welcomed by the school fraternity. During his visit, Mr Joshi revisited his former classrooms, the library and other school areas, fondly reminiscing about his student days. He was presented with a memento of honour, an award due to him following his selection in 2019. Joshi described it as "one of the most cherished honours I have ever received." Adding to the school's accomplishments, Gurnoor Chaudhary of Class VIII cleared the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Entrance Examination. Gurnoor expressed gratitude to his teachers for their discipline, guidance and support throughout his schooling journey.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts