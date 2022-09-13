St Vivekanand Millennium School, HMT Pinjore

Teacher’s Day celebration at the school commenced with ‘Saraswati puja’ where all the teachers took blessings of the goddess of knowledge. It was followed by garlanding the bust of Swami Vivekananda. Principal Piyush Punj welcomed chief guest Col NR Baberwal. Tributes to Dr Sarvpalli Radhakrishnan were offered with flowers. Vivekians wished their teachers by applying tilak on their foreheads. The student council of the school presented a well-organised function. Rishi Kumar was honoured for his outstanding performance in CBSE Class X exams. Shilpa and Neha were awarded for regulating and implementing all Covid norms among the teachers and students during the pandemic. Shilpa was awarded a cash prize of Rs 450 for the competition ‘Know thy School’. Kamaljeet Rawat and Kanchan Devi of the administrative staff were honoured for their continuous and brilliant efforts.
