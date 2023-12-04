St Vivekanand Millennium School, HMT, Pinjore

To ignite the entrepreneurial spirit among students, the school hosted a session. The initiative, in line with the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision and Youth Power movement, aimed to inspire self-reliance and innovation. The session commenced with a traditional ‘tilak’ ceremony, followed by a floral welcome extended by Principal Dr Piyush Punj. The distinguished speakers for the session included Surinder Kumar Sethia, retired HCS officer, Dr Puneet Bedi, former Principal of MCM DAV College, Chandigarh, Sandeep from State Bank of India. An oath ceremony, symbolising the commitment of students to embrace entrepreneurship responsibly, was an integral part of the event. The session concluded with a token of gratitude presented to all guests, recognising their valuable contributions.

#Bharat #Pinjore