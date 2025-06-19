DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / The School Tribune / St Vivekanand Millennium School, HMT , Pinjore, achieves 4th rank in National Green School Ranking 2025

St Vivekanand Millennium School, HMT , Pinjore, achieves 4th rank in National Green School Ranking 2025

School note
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Jun 19, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The school has achieved the fourth rank in the National Green School Ranking 2025, awarded by Green Mentors — a prestigious organisation holding special consultative status with the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) of the United Nations. This marks the second consecutive year the school has earned this distinguished honour, celebrating its consistent commitment to environmental education and green innovation. This remarkable recognition serves as a gateway for the school to represent India at the 9th NYC Green School Conference 2025, scheduled to take place on September 23-24, 2025, during the United Nations General Assembly and Climate Week in New York City. It is an opportunity not only to showcase St Vivekanand Millennium School’s sustainable practices but also to inspire global educational institutions with its innovative environmental approach.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts