St Vivekanand Millennium School, HMT , Pinjore, achieves 4th rank in National Green School Ranking 2025

The school has achieved the fourth rank in the National Green School Ranking 2025, awarded by Green Mentors — a prestigious organisation holding special consultative status with the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) of the United Nations. This marks the second consecutive year the school has earned this distinguished honour, celebrating its consistent commitment to environmental education and green innovation. This remarkable recognition serves as a gateway for the school to represent India at the 9th NYC Green School Conference 2025, scheduled to take place on September 23-24, 2025, during the United Nations General Assembly and Climate Week in New York City. It is an opportunity not only to showcase St Vivekanand Millennium School’s sustainable practices but also to inspire global educational institutions with its innovative environmental approach.

