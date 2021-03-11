St Vivekanand Millennium School, HMT Township, Pinjore

Mother’s Day was celebrated to recognise the love and devotion of mothers. Students of Class III put up a sparkling show to mark the special day, which included vibrant music and dance presentations. The mothers were accorded a traditional welcome with ‘tilak’ and showering of petals. This was followed by an array of fun activities in which they participated enthusiastically and made the most of their day.
