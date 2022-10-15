St, Vivekanand Millennium School, HMT Township, Pinjore

In order to promote khadi all staff members of the school purchase khadi clothing and other products during the Gandhi Jayanti week each year. Staff members have been observing Khadi Day every Wednesday for the past four years, under which all teachers and other staff of the school, including the Principal, wear khadi. This year, too, everyone went to Khadi Ashram, Pinjore, and shopped during the Gandhi Jayanti week. They encouraged others, especially parents, in the PTM, to buy khadi.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Effort to taint India’s image’: Govt trashes Global Hunger Index report
Says ‘index is erroneous measure of hunger and suffers from ...
Gambian deaths: Data shared so far not enough to determine cause of disease, India tells WHO; more info sought
High level committee formed to analyse details of adverse ev...
Another targeted killing in Valley, Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by terrorists in Shopian
Kashmir Freedom Fighter group claims responsibility for atta...
India crush Sri Lanka by 8 wickets to clinch 7th Women's Asia Cup title
Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana scores unbeaten 51