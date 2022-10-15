St, Vivekanand Millennium School, HMT Township, Pinjore

In order to promote khadi all staff members of the school purchase khadi clothing and other products during the Gandhi Jayanti week each year. Staff members have been observing Khadi Day every Wednesday for the past four years, under which all teachers and other staff of the school, including the Principal, wear khadi. This year, too, everyone went to Khadi Ashram, Pinjore, and shopped during the Gandhi Jayanti week. They encouraged others, especially parents, in the PTM, to buy khadi.