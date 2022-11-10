St Vivekanand Millennium School, HMT Township, Pinjore

The school received two global awards. The school has been recognised as ‘Best in Holistic Development’ and school Principal Piyush Punj has been felicitated with the ‘Global Principals’ award by the AKS Education. Punj was felicitated with these awards for creativity and innovation in education in the ‘Global Education Fest and Principals’ Award, 2022’ at a function, organised at Grand Hyatt, Gurugram, on November 5. Punj extended his heartfelt gratitude to the students, teachers, parents, and the management of the school for the recognition on a global platform. He said he feels proud, privileged, and honoured to receive this award on behalf of all stakeholders and lauded, especially the efforts of the school management, on this achievement. The president of the school management committee and director of the school congratulated the principal and staff for the awards.