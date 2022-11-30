St. Vivekanand Millennium School HMT Township, Pinjore

Unnayanam-2022-Annual Sports Day, was organised at the school. The event commenced with the arrival of the chief guest, Vivek Padam Singh, HCS, Member Secretary, Haryana Backward Classes Commission & Additional Director (Admn.), Sports & Youth Affairs Department. He declared the meet open by releasing balloons and white pigeons. This was followed by an oath-taking ceremony. The morning then saw a spectacular march past by students of the four Houses. The army drill impressed the spectators with their unparalleled feats of bravery. The students took part in sports events ranging from track and field events which included 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m races, long jump and shot put. The highlight of the event was the Fit India Dance. Students also presented a yoga display and martial art techniques to stress the significance of physical fitness and self-defence. Along with this, the parents attended the session of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' by renowned speaker Naveen Sharma, in charge of North Zone Sanskar Bharti. They learned the social and contemporary importance of painting in the 'painting' workshop of Bama Academy.