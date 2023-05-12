St Vivekanand Millennium School, HMT Township, Pinjore

A 15-day theatre workshop, which is being held in collaboration with Haryana Kala Parishad (Ambala Mandal), was inaugurated at the school. The workshop will be held between May 8 and May 25. School Principal Piyush Punj inaugurated the programme by lighting the lamp and told the children about the importance of theatre and how theatre was helpful in achieving success in any field. He said in a workshop was organised in the school in 2021 too. Nagendra Sharma, Director of Haryana Kala Parishad (Ambala Mandal), said they organise such workshops from time to time so that children get an opportunity to enhance their art and stay connected with their culture. The workshop is being conducted by Yogesh Arora and Virendra Saini.