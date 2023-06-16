St Vivekanand Millennium School, HMT Township, Pinjore

A summer camp was organised at the school. The 10-day Deepayan -Summer Camp concluded with fun, frolic, and action. The students learned self-grooming, art and craft, martial art, the art of dance, pottery and magic show. In self-grooming, they learned vocabulary and table manners. A martial art that aimed at teaching students self-defence, physical development was a great experience. In art and craft, they created pieces of artwork. The students rocked to different songs. This is not all they also learned vocal and Instrumental music. The NEP aims at developing skills in students. They were made to learn the skill of pottery too. They also had great fun in trekking. The aim was to bring students close to nature. They shared their experience and showcased their talent during the closing ceremony of the summer camp.