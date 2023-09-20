St Vivekanand Millennium School, HMT Township, Pinjore

Hindi Diwas was celebrated at the school. At the beginning of the programme, the Hindi Department highlighted the origin of the Hindi language. Sunil Gautam said the pure form of Hindi is the gift of the great creator Bhartendu Harishchandra. A quiz, “Boojho to Jaano”, was organised in which everyone was motivated to use Hindi. A video full of Hindi idioms was also shown to the students to make them understand the language better.

#Pinjore