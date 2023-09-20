St Vivekanand Millennium School, HMT Township, Pinjore

Hindi Diwas was celebrated at the school. At the beginning of the programme, the Hindi Department highlighted the origin of the Hindi language. Sunil Gautam said the pure form of Hindi is the gift of the great creator Bhartendu Harishchandra. A quiz, “Boojho to Jaano”, was organised in which everyone was motivated to use Hindi. A video full of Hindi idioms was also shown to the students to make them understand the language better.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Justin Trudeau's claim of India's link to Nijjar's killing a 'shameless action', Washington shouldn't be part of it, says US expert
Michael Rubin, Senior Fellow at American Enterprise Institut...
Inside new Parliament House, govt tables 33% women’s reservation Bill
We will write history, says PM | Unlikely to be effective in...
Falling popularity led Canadian PM to raise the flag over Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder?
Running govt with backing of pro-separatist Jagmeet’s party
Must set high goals, can't paint big pictures on small canvas: PM Modi
Says India ‘Vishwamitra’ in new global order