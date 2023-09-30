St Vivekanand Millennium School, HMT Township, Pinjore

In recognition of dedication and excellence in the field of education and social work, Dr Piyush Punj, Principal of the school, has been honoured by the Honorary Doctorate Award Council, approved by the Union Ministry of Corporate Affairs. Dr Punj expressed delight over achieving success through perseverance, asserting that it is a collective effort involving both educators and students that has led to the prestigious accolade.
