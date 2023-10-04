St Vivekanand Millennium School, HMT Township, Pinjore

Athletes of the school demonstrated remarkable prowess at the Haryana School Games, vigorously competing at both district and state levels. Out of a formidable pool of 419 district-level athletes, 56 students from St Vivekanand Millennium School earned the honour of representing the state across various sports disciplines, including athletics, shooting, wrestling, fencing, archery, yoga, kho-kho, volleyball, throwball, swimming, kabaddi and taekwondo. Bhoomi Lakra, a Class XII student, clinched a silver medal in the taekwondo competition at the state level. Principal Dr Piyush Punj extended congratulations to all the accomplished sportspersons, their dedicated coaches and the students. He especially thanked parents for their continuous support.

