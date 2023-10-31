St Vivekanand Millennium School, HMT Township, Pinjore

Dasehra was celebrated on the premises of the school. A portrayal of Ramlila was done on the occasion. Students of Class IV B demonstrated the episode of Ramayana from the abduction of Sita to the killing of Ravana. They gave the message that truth always wins in the end. Falsehood and oppression always face defeat. A wonderful dance and group song were presented. Dr Piyush Punj congratulated everyone on the auspicious occasion.

#Pinjore