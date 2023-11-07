St Vivekanand Millennium School, HMT Township, Pinjore

A group of 18 students and two teachers from the school undertook an educational excursion to the renowned educational and tourist destination of Nainital in Uttarakhand. The team visited the the Aryabhatt Research Institute of Observational Sciences, where they gained information about a 104-cm telescope from the institute’s scientists. They were fascinated and enhanced their knowledge through a documentary on solar-related subjects in the institute’s auditorium. Students visited the Govind Ballabh Pant High Altitude Zoo, Eco Cave Garden, Naini Lake and Mata Naina Devi Temple, enjoying the natural beauty and serenity. The educational tour continued the next day with a visit to the Cave Garden, where they observed various animals like tigers, leopards, apes, bats, and flying foxes. The students also engaged in thrilling activities such as sky cycling. The team then proceeded to Jim Corbett National Park, where they enjoyed a tiger safari, witnessing tigers, elephants, and various other wildlife species in their natural habitat.

#Pinjore #Uttarakhand