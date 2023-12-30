St Vivekanand Millennium School, HMT Township, Pinjore

The school and Haryana State Council for Child Welfare organised a motivational seminar for adolescents. The resource person of the workshop was Anil Malik, State Nodal Officer, CGC WC, Rohtak. He explained to the students how to understand their inner voice during adolescence, share everything with their parents, recognise someone’s evil vision in 14 seconds, convert challenges into opportunities, and also talked about many qualities like increasing the curiosity for knowledge. The school has been working untiringly for the psychological growth of the students. The 146th Child Guidance Counselling and Welfare Clinic of the state is already established in the school, which is working for the development of their personality through the psychological process.
