St Vivekanand Millennium School, HMT Township, Pinjore, organise Samvaad

St Vivekanand Millennium School, HMT Township, Pinjore, organised Samvaad, an interactive orientation session for parents of Class X, aimed at familiarising them with the latest changes in the Two Board Examination system. The session opened on an inspiring note, highlighting the importance of shared responsibility between parents and the school. Parents were provided with clear insights into the Board Examination pattern, academic timelines, study planners, assessment schedules, List of Candidates (LoC) process and result declaration procedures. An interactive discussion ensured that queries related to examinations and preparation strategies were thoroughly addressed. Principal Dr Piyush Punj emphasised the vital role of emotional encouragement, healthy study habits and overall well-being in enhancing students' confidence and performance. A calming yoga and meditation session, including Om chanting and breathing exercises, helped parents experience the stress-free learning environment nurtured at the school. School Counsellor Upasana sensitised parents to the challenges of peer pressure and the need for a positive, supportive home atmosphere.

