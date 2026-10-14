St Vivekanand Millennium School organises parent interaction programme

St Vivekanand Millennium School, HMT Township, Pinjore, organised 'Abhivyakti', a parent interaction programme, bringing together more than 275 parents, educators and students. The event aimed to strengthen communication and trust between families and the school. Highlights included cultural performances, presentations on academic achievements, sessions on mental health and positive parenting, and a panel discussion on home tuition and independent learning. Principal Dr Piyush Punj emphasised the importance of nurturing confident, smart and self-reliant learners through quality teaching and parental encouragement. The programme concluded with the collective singing of 'Vande Mataram', followed by dinner.

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