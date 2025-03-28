St Vivekanand Millennium School, Pinjore

The school is an institution dedicated to empowering both students and educators by providing them with opportunities to learn, grow, and excel. This dedication was recognised at Samanvita 2025, where Shilpa Sharma, an educator from the school, was honoured for her contributions to education. Organised by the Centre for Civil Society, the event was held at BR Ambedkar Auditorium, New Delhi, and was graced by Delina Khongdup, an advocate for human rights and women empowerment. Shilpa Sharma shared her success story, reflecting on her journey of growth and transformation. She spoke about how the school played a pivotal role in shaping her as an educator, providing her with platforms to refine her skills, explore new learning methodologies, and inspire young minds. School Principal Dr Piyush Punj congratulated the teacher and said, “A great teacher not only shares knowledge but also ignites a passion for learning.” The school continues to grow stronger and gain recognition across various platforms, reflecting its ongoing efforts to support educators, enrich learning, and create a lasting impact.