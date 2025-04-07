St Vivekanand Millennium School, Pinjore

The school hosted ‘Samvardhanam 2025’ at BR Ambedkar Auditorium, HMT, a celebration dedicated to acknowledging the academic, emotional, and holistic growth of students. The programme was an inspiring blend of cultural performances, student reflections, and words of wisdom from distinguished guests and mentors. A highlight of the day was the ceremonial recognition of students as they advanced to the next phase of their academic journey. The atmosphere was filled with excitement and to make the day truly special, students, accompanied by their class in-charges, marched onto the stage with pride as their year-long journey was showcased on a grand 10x16 ft video wall. Adding to the excitement, lively cartoon characters like Donald Duck and Tweety roamed around, bringing smiles to children’s faces. 3D selfie corners were also set up, allowing students and parents to capture joyful memories. The event also featured insightful sessions by distinguished resource persons aimed at empowering students and parents alike. Anil Malik, Divisional Child Welfare Officer, HSCCW, emphasised the responsible use of technology and the significance of mindful parenting, while Neeraj Kumar, psychological counsellor, provided guidance on building resilience and goal-setting among children. Chief guest Renu Thakur, a member of the School Management Committee, inspired everyone with her words, encouraging students to embrace lifelong learning and personal integrity.