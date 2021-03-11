St Vivekanand Millennium School, Pinjore

Two Vivekians, Jiya and Nivedita of Class IX, took an initiative to organise an online 'Vivekananda Astronomy Quiz' under the supervision and guidance of Puja Seth and Jaskirat. Around 1,000 students from 60 different schools across the globe virtually participated in this competition. The competition was held in different rounds. After the first round, 200 students qualified for the second round and reached the final phase of the competition. The main objective of this competition was to develop scientific temperament of the students. All the participants later received E-certificates.