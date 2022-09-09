St Vivekanand Millennium School, Pinjore

St Vivekanand Millennium School, HMT Township, Pinjore, organised a free blood test and eye check-up for its employees on Teacher’s Day under the programme ‘We care for you’. All the necessary instructions related to the test were given in advance to the employees, such as 10-12 hours of fasting is required. The assessment included lipid profile, thyroid profile, sugar fasting level, and haemoglobin count, which was checked by a Chandigarh lab. Along with it, a free eye check-up was also done by a team of doctors from Himachal Eye Hospital, Kalka, headed by Dr Saumya Sharma and Dr Sonakshi, wherein they gave free prescriptions to all staff members. They also advised that everyone should get their eyes checked at least twice a year.
