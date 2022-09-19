St. Vivekanand Millennium School, Pinjore

The school celebrated International Day of Democracy. The event commenced by throwing light on the historical significance of the day. Students were explained what is democracy and how to maintain it with the help of a presentation. Bhoomi Lakra, a student in Class XI highlighted the importance of democracy. Divya Kumari, also of Class XI, recited a poem. The school's academic coordinator shared her views on democracy. Vice-Principal Pallavi Bhardwaj made the students aware about the theme of the day.