St. Vivekanand Millennium School, Pinjore

The school celebrated International Day of Democracy. The event commenced by throwing light on the historical significance of the day. Students were explained what is democracy and how to maintain it with the help of a presentation. Bhoomi Lakra, a student in Class XI highlighted the importance of democracy. Divya Kumari, also of Class XI, recited a poem. The school's academic coordinator shared her views on democracy. Vice-Principal Pallavi Bhardwaj made the students aware about the theme of the day.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Queen Elizabeth's funeral today, top world leaders to attend
Britain and the world prepare to say last farewell to Queen ...
Targeting PFI terror camps, NIA raids 40 sites in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh
Four detained for questioning I Incriminating material and c...
Protest at Chandigarh University over objectionable videos abates; girl-hostellers leave for home; no teaching till Sept 24
A committee, including students, university officials, admin...
Was Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann deplaned at Frankfurt airport in 'inebriated' condition? AAP trashes claims
The state government officials have been claiming that the C...
Enforcement Directorate summons AAP leader Durgesh Pathak for questioning in Delhi Excise policy case
Manish Sisodia says Pathak has got nothing to do with the ex...