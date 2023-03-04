St Vivekanand Millennium School, Pinjore

Sixteen students, along with two guide teachers of the school, went on a four-day trip to Chennai and Sriharikota (ISRO) to witnewss the launch of satellite launch on February 7, 2023. It was an amazing experience for the students. The school had organised and made necessary arrangements for the educational and awareness tour. During the trip, they witnessed the launch of three satellites, namely EOS-07, Janus-1, and Azadi SAT-2, into their orbit during the 15-minute flight of SSLV-D2. As many as 3,000 students from different parts of India were present in the gallery to witness the proud moment. After the launch, Priyansh, a student of Class VII gave a vote of thanks on behalf of the students to ISRO for giving the opportunity of witnessing the live launch of satellites. The students also got an opportunity to explore other nearby famous places, ie Rocket Museum, Guindy National Park & Snake Park. The students also enjoyed the day out in the local amusement park, water park and beach.