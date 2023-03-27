St Vivekanand Millennium School, Pinjore

The school celebrated Nav Varsh Vikram Samvat 2080 with the Surya Dev Puja, which has vedic significance. The puja was performed to pay gratitude to the powerful planet, the sun, and welcome the new year with optimism and positivity. The Indian Nav Varsh is celebrated every year on the Pratipada of Shukla Paksha of Chaitra month. In Hinduism, this day is considered the most auspicious day of the year. On this day in 57 BC, Emperor Vikramaditya of Akhand Bharat was crowned and it was he who started the Vikrami Samvat, but the tradition of celebrating the new year has been there since ancient times. The Nav Varsh is celebrated as Gudi Padwa, Bihu, Onam, etc in various parts of India. Principal Piyush Punj shared his views with teachers and students of Classes IX and XI on the purpose and importance of Samvatsara and how it related to the solar system. This ritual was performed with a copper vessel filled with water, some rice, flower and roli. The prayers were performed while looking at the sun through the water flow. In the end, the whole school worshipped Goddess Durga on the occasion of Navratri.
