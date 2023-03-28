St Vivekanand Millennium School, Pinjore

'Samvardhanam — The Promotion Day' was celebrated at Dr BR Ambedkar Auditorium in the school. Students of Classes LKG to VIII stood tall on the stage amidst the blend of cosmic tunes in the presence of their parents. Both sessions of the event commenced with the ceremonial lamp lighting and garlanding of Swami Vivekanand's bust by Col NR Baberwal, member, School Management Committee, along with Principal Piyush Punj, Vice-Principal, teachers and parents. The Principal congratulated the children as they were heading towards their new journey. Children, in their graduation day outfits, took pictures in front of special selfie boards inside and outside the auditorium. They danced, sang songs and posed for pictures with cartoon characters of Tom & Jerry and Donald Duck. Various performances were presented by NSS volunteers, Scouts and Guides such as yoga, aerobics and physical drills. Students of each class displayed their knowledge skills through Hindi/English poems, mental math, vedic math calculations, recitation of tables in English-Hindi and Vedic chanting.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
China aims to replace US as global net security provider, says Army chief
Was speaking at an event in Pune
Enforcement Directorate conducts searches in Chhattisgarh coal levy case
The ED had said an amount of at least Rs 540 crore was ‘exto...
2 BSF personnel injured in IED blast in Chhattisgarh
On Monday, a Chhattisgarh Armed Force assistant platoon comm...
Wrong to assume that fired H1B staffers have to leave country within 60 days, says US official
Writes a letter to the Foundation for India and Indian Diasp...