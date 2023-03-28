St Vivekanand Millennium School, Pinjore

'Samvardhanam — The Promotion Day' was celebrated at Dr BR Ambedkar Auditorium in the school. Students of Classes LKG to VIII stood tall on the stage amidst the blend of cosmic tunes in the presence of their parents. Both sessions of the event commenced with the ceremonial lamp lighting and garlanding of Swami Vivekanand's bust by Col NR Baberwal, member, School Management Committee, along with Principal Piyush Punj, Vice-Principal, teachers and parents. The Principal congratulated the children as they were heading towards their new journey. Children, in their graduation day outfits, took pictures in front of special selfie boards inside and outside the auditorium. They danced, sang songs and posed for pictures with cartoon characters of Tom & Jerry and Donald Duck. Various performances were presented by NSS volunteers, Scouts and Guides such as yoga, aerobics and physical drills. Students of each class displayed their knowledge skills through Hindi/English poems, mental math, vedic math calculations, recitation of tables in English-Hindi and Vedic chanting.