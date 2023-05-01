St. Vivekanand Millennium School, Pinjore

The school is the winner of the "Outstanding School in Innovative, Teaching, and Learning Practices 2023 Award" in the Education Leaders Conclave and Awards. The award was received by School Principal Piyush Punj at the conclave that was organised by Observe Now, Noida, at JW Marriot, Chandigarh on April 21. It was a moment of pride said the Principal The principal was also felicitated with the "Outstanding Principal of the Year 2023" award. He was honoured by Anoop Gupta, Mayor of Chandigarh. The Principal thanked the Management, teachers, staff, and students and stated that such achievements not only reflected the students' dedication and hard work but also highlight the school's commitment to excellence in education.