St. Vivekanand Millennium School, Pinjore

The school is the winner of the "Outstanding School in Innovative, Teaching, and Learning Practices 2023 Award" in the Education Leaders Conclave and Awards. The award was received by School Principal Piyush Punj at the conclave that was organised by Observe Now, Noida, at JW Marriot, Chandigarh on April 21. It was a moment of pride said the Principal The principal was also felicitated with the "Outstanding Principal of the Year 2023" award. He was honoured by Anoop Gupta, Mayor of Chandigarh. The Principal thanked the Management, teachers, staff, and students and stated that such achievements not only reflected the students' dedication and hard work but also highlight the school's commitment to excellence in education.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court can grant divorce on ground of ‘irretrievable breakdown of marriage’
The Constitution Bench holds that the mandatory six-month wa...
BJP promises to implement Uniform Civil Code in its election manifesto for Karnataka Assembly polls
Promises to provide 3 free cooking gas cylinders to BPL fami...
Govt blocks 14 messenger mobile apps 'used in spreading terror in J&K'
These mobile applications were used by terrorists in Kashmir...
SIT formed to check factories dumping chemical waste into sewerage lines
CP hints action against guilty industrial units, PPCB offici...
India brings back home another batch of 186 people under 'Operation Kaveri'
Flight carrying 186 passengers touches down in Kochi